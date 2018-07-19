Sacramento County elections department to change leadership

Sacramento County’s Voter Registration and Elections office will soon be under new leadership.
Alice Jarboe, 57, who has led the Voter Registration and Elections office as interim registrar since her predecessor Jill Lavine retired in March, told county officials yesterday that she intends to retire on Aug. 25.
“I went into that position with a clear understanding that it is temporary, not a position I want full-time,” Jarboe said of the department’s top job. “I loved my job as an assistant ... and I was happy to fill in while they did the search.”
Jarboe had been the assistant registrar for 14 years.
The county has been recruiting for a new registrar of voters, said Kim Nava, county spokeswoman. The position, which pays $134,425 to $148,206 per year, closes Friday.
County officials don’t know yet whether an interim registrar will be needed, or if there would be a permanent registrar on board before Jarboe leaves, Nava said.
Before Lavine’s retirement, she and Jarboe spent almost two years of 65- to 75-hour workweeks preparing the county for a new voting system that replaced its 550 neighborhood polling places with 78 countywide voting centers, dozens of dropoff sites and an emphasis on voting by mail.
Jarboe and the elections staff carried on that work after Lavine’s retirement.
“It was so worth it,” Jarboe said of the long hours. “Making sure everyone has an opportunity to vote is in my blood. I’m passionate about that.”
Sacramento is the largest of the five counties participating in the pilot program approved by state legislators in 2016 as part of the new state Voters Choice Act. The other counties are San Mateo, Nevada, Napa and Madera counties.
Jarboe calls the launch of the new voting system a success, saying it increased community involvement and voter turnout. She admits there were some hiccups when the system was rolled out in June, including dropoff sites with limited hours and the need for extra containers at sites for the influx of ballots.
“There is always some tweaking,” Jarboe said. “There is always something new that pops up.”
Since the election, Jarboe and her staff have reviewed dropoff locations to ensure they are suitable and worked with the Sacramento Public Library staff to increase hours during the days some libraries serve as dropoff sites during an election.
Jarboe and county officials are confident that elections department staff are prepared for the November election. “The Department of Voter Registration and Elections has a strong team in place with a good depth of experience,” Nava said.” We’re currently working toward a smooth transition in leadership, and the department will continue to serve the people of Sacramento County.”
