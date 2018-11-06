Lyft, Uber and Via give voters discounted rides to Sacramento-area polls

Ride-share apps Lyft and Uber are among transportation services offering free or discounted rides to the polls across the country for Election Day, and there’s one additional option available in West Sacramento.

West Sacramento’s pilot program Via, and its fleet of Mercedes-Benz vans, will take residents to any polling place in the city for $1. Users can use the promo code “WSVOTES” for the discount, according to the city website’s ride-share page.

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls today, eligible for users using the least expensive option available in their area. That amounts to a free or cheap ride depending on the distance. Promo code: “VOTE2018”.

Lyft will offer 50 percent off, up to $5 savings per trip, on rides to polling places. Promo codes vary by ZIP code, and can be found in a Lyft blog post. Lyft says it will also offer rides to registered drop-box locations, but only in states that are exclusively vote-by-mail.

Note that these promotions apply to rides to polling locations, but not return trips, and most of the deals cannot be combined with other promotions or coupons. Some other restrictions may apply, subject to each company’s terms and conditions