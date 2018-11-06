Hundreds of Sacramento State students wait hours to vote on campus

Hundreds of students stood in line Tuesday to cast ballots at Sacramento State’s vote center, lining up out the door of Modoc Hall and onto the sidewalk.
Some students waited more than two hours to register and cast their ballots.
Matthew Fox, a government major who was registered to vote in Los Angeles, waited to turn in a conditional registration form so he could vote locally.
When asked, he said he would support opening up a second vote center on campus to reduce wait times, but he was more concerned with the current election.
“Don’t think that your vote doesn’t count, because it always does,” Fox said.
Comments