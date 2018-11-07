Hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Sacramento County

Sacramento County elections officials cautioned Wednesday they could have as many as 400,000 ballots left to count, meaning the outcome of some school board, city council and measure races will likely be unsettled for weeks.

It also means voter turnout may have set a record.

The county elections office counted 185,623 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Another 185,000 ballots had been processed but not yet counted, department officials said.

County elections spokeswoman Janna Haynes said between 150,000 and 200,000 ballots were still waiting to be processed. And the office will likely receive many mail-in ballots this week.

“There are bags and bags and bags of mail-in ballots (that have not yet been processed),” Haynes said.

Haynes said she expects the vote count to be completed “in two, maybe two and a half weeks.” The next public update of the results is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

With all those ballots yet to be tabulated, voter turnout in Sacramento County this election could break a record.

The largest turnout on record was in the November 2016 presidential election, when 575,711 votes were cast in Sacramento County. Turnout for gubernatorial and midterm elections is generally lower than in presidential elections.

Most of the high-profile races in Sacramento County appear to be settled already. Measure U, a proposal for a 1-cent sales tax in the city of Sacramento, was leading 55.6 percent to 44.4 percent.





But some other races remain close. School board races in Natomas and the San Juan Unified School District are tight. The margin in the race for a seat on the Galt City Council stands at five votes. Just one vote separates candidates for the Isleton City Council..