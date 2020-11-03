Local Elections
Local election results for Sacramento region in the November 2020 election
Unofficial local results in the capital region’s four counties – Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo — in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the counties’ respective election offices and California’s Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.
