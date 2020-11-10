Desmond overtakes Fishman in Sacramento County supervisor’s race. Outcome still unclear

Rich Desmond has taken the lead over Gregg Fishman in the race for an open seat on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, pulling past his opponent for the first time as election officials continue counting votes.

Desmond, an Independent, had close to 500 more votes than Fishman and led 50% to 49% as of Tuesday’s update.

The two candidates are locked in a runoff election after emerging from a crowded field of contenders in March. The District 3 seat is currently occupied by Susan Peters, who did not run for re-election.

Desmond is a former commander in the California Highway Patrol who went to law school and was supported by Peters and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, as well as law enforcement groups. He lives in Carmichael.

Fishman currently sits on the Sacramento Municipal Utility District board and was endorsed by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Supervisor Phil Serna, and was also backed by several labor unions and the county’s Democratic Party. He lives in Arden Park.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The next scheduled update on the race is expected Friday at 4 p.m.