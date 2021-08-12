Leo Zacky, California farmer running in Gavin Newsom recall election

Name: Leo S. Zacky

Political party: Republican

Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Businessman/farmer

Education: University of Arizona

Experience: Vice President of Zacky FarmsBoard, member of California Poultry Federation

Website: www.LeoZacky.com

What precautions, if any, should California continue to take to cope with COVID-19 and its variants?

If you feel sick stay home. Wash your hands. Reopen everything without restrictions and allow people to make their own choices.

California provided significant cash support to individuals and small businesses who suffered during the pandemic, with billions of dollars allocated for rent relief and small-business grants. To what extent should that assistance continue?

Lift the restrictions and go back to normal life

What more would you do to address California’s housing crisis?

In my view there is no housing crisis. However, there is a regulatory framework that is problematic for landlords and potential investors. There is also a supply and demand issue caused by the ever increasing costs directly from inflation and transportation costs.

What should California do to build up its middle class?

Lower business taxes, income taxes, and sales taxes. End the Covid restrictions. Less regulations on businesses.

Would you propose any new policies to address climate change?

No

What should California do in the long term to address wildfire and drought conditions?

Have far better forest management with brush clearing and controlled burns, and build many new desalinization plants and reservoirs. Also stop dumping fresh water into the sea.