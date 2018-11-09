Watch Live: California Priorities — What’s your #Advice4Gavin?

Join us live at the California Priorities Summit as we bring together Californians committed to finding solutions to the critical policy issues facing our state. Today’s summit will include special guests, interviews and discussion of real solutions.
We’ll ask “what the heck happened?” during the election, and talk education, jobs, housing and more. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts.
And we want to hear from you: What’s your advice for Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom? Tweet it: #Advice4Gavin.
What you’re watching:
9 a.m.: What the heck just happened? What 2018 means for 2019 and 2020
- Moderator: Amy Chance, political editor, The Sacramento Bee
- Guests:
Kristin Olsen, Supervisor, Stanislaus County & Former Republican Assembly Leader
Chad Peace, Founder & President, IVC Media
Amanda Renteria, Board Member, Emerge America
Mindy Romero, Founder & Director, USC California Civic Engagement Project
9:35 a.m.: Priority: Housing/Transportation
- Moderator: Tony Bizjak, transportation reporter, The Sacramento Bee
- Guests:
Chair Housing/Transport | Karthick Ramakrishnan, Director, Center for Social Innovation at the University of California, Riverside
Eric Bauman, Chair, California Democratic Party
Kathryn Phillips, Director, Sierra Club California
Angie Wei, Chief of Staff, California Labor Federation
Jim Wunderman, President & CEO, Bay Area Council
10:30 a.m.: Priority: Education, Jobs/Economy, Environment/Energy
- Moderator: Dan Schnur, director, California Influencer Series
- Guests:
Chair Education | Dorothy Rothrock, President, CA Manufacturers & Technology Association
Chair Education | Michele Siqueiros, President, Campaign for College Opportunity
Chair Jobs/Economy |Mike Madrid, Principal, Grassroots Lab
Chair Enviro/Energy | Jim Newton, Lecturer of Public Policy, UCLA
11:10 a.m.: Gearing Up For Governor
- Moderator: Lauren Gustus, Sacamento Bee editor and Mcclatchy West region editor
- Guest:
Gray Davis, Governor of California, 1999-2003
11:40 a.m.: Getting Stuff Done: How the New Governor Makes Change Happen
- Moderator: Dan Smith, Capitol Bureau Chief, Sacramento Bee
- Guests:
Intro: Diana Dooley, Chief of Staff, Governor Jerry Brown
Jon Coupal, President, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
Catherine Lew, Principal & Co-Founder The Lew Edwards Group
Roger Salazar, President, Alza Strategies
Cassandra Pye, President, CA Women Lead and Founder & CEO, 3.14 Communications
Additional event information can be found at capriorities.sacbee.com.
