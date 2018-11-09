Watch Live: California Priorities — What’s your #Advice4Gavin?

Join us as we chat with California leaders about what's most important to the state, from education to housing to the economy. And as we get ready for a new governor, what's your #Advice4Gavin? Tweet your answer and tag @sacbee_news.
The California Influencer Series

By The Sacramento Bee

November 09, 2018 08:28 AM

Join us live at the California Priorities Summit as we bring together Californians committed to finding solutions to the critical policy issues facing our state. Today’s summit will include special guests, interviews and discussion of real solutions.

We’ll ask “what the heck happened?” during the election, and talk education, jobs, housing and more. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts.

And we want to hear from you: What’s your advice for Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom? Tweet it: #Advice4Gavin.

What you’re watching:

9 a.m.: What the heck just happened? What 2018 means for 2019 and 2020

  • Moderator: Amy Chance, political editor, The Sacramento Bee

  • Guests:

  • Kristin Olsen, Supervisor, Stanislaus County & Former Republican Assembly Leader

  • Chad Peace, Founder & President, IVC Media

  • Amanda Renteria, Board Member, Emerge America

  • Mindy Romero, Founder & Director, USC California Civic Engagement Project

9:35 a.m.: Priority: Housing/Transportation

  • Moderator: Tony Bizjak, transportation reporter, The Sacramento Bee
  • Guests:

  • Chair Housing/Transport | Karthick Ramakrishnan, Director, Center for Social Innovation at the University of California, Riverside

  • Eric Bauman, Chair, California Democratic Party

  • Kathryn Phillips, Director, Sierra Club California

  • Angie Wei, Chief of Staff, California Labor Federation

  • Jim Wunderman, President & CEO, Bay Area Council

10:30 a.m.: Priority: Education, Jobs/Economy, Environment/Energy

  • Moderator: Dan Schnur, director, California Influencer Series

  • Guests:

  • Chair Education | Dorothy Rothrock, President, CA Manufacturers & Technology Association

  • Chair Education | Michele Siqueiros, President, Campaign for College Opportunity

  • Chair Jobs/Economy |Mike Madrid, Principal, Grassroots Lab

  • Chair Enviro/Energy | Jim Newton, Lecturer of Public Policy, UCLA

11:10 a.m.: Gearing Up For Governor

  • Moderator: Lauren Gustus, Sacamento Bee editor and Mcclatchy West region editor
  • Guest:

  • Gray Davis, Governor of California, 1999-2003

11:40 a.m.: Getting Stuff Done: How the New Governor Makes Change Happen

  • Moderator: Dan Smith, Capitol Bureau Chief, Sacramento Bee
  • Guests:

  • Intro: Diana Dooley, Chief of Staff, Governor Jerry Brown

  • Jon Coupal, President, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

  • Catherine Lew, Principal & Co-Founder The Lew Edwards Group

  • Roger Salazar, President, Alza Strategies

  • Cassandra Pye, President, CA Women Lead and Founder & CEO, 3.14 Communications

Additional event information can be found at capriorities.sacbee.com.

