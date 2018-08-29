CalPERS voters choose between cop and pension board president

Longtime CalPERS Board of Administration member Priya Mathur has a challenger in her bid for reelection this fall, and it could be a close race.
Jason Perez, a Corona police officer, is trying to knock off Mathur and he’s drawing on support from law enforcement unions. His own union has been sending members to CalPERS meetings regularly over the past year, where they tend to discourage the board from spending much time on divestment or social and environmental investing strategies because they want the $360 billion pension fund to focus on making money.
Mathur is a Bay Area Rapid Transit District financial analyst who’s served on the CalPERS board since 2003. She was appointed president of the board this year. So far, her campaign is playing up her time leading CalPERS’ health committee, which shapes benefits used by hundreds of thousands of retired public employees.
The two campaigns are popping off at each other on social media. Ballots are going out this week. They’re due by Oct. 1.
You can get a look at the two candidates in person Sept. 5,when CalPERS hosts a candidate forum. It’ll take place at 6 p.m. at 400 Q Street, or you can watch it online.
