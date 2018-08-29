Recruitment video for California Department of Corrections employment

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation puts out recruitment videos. This 2015 video explains the jobs available within the state's prison system., boasting good pay, good benefits and possibility for career advancement.
Correctional officers have healthy California political fund as president looks to depart

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

August 29, 2018 05:30 AM

The president of one of California’s largest public employee unions will have a lot of ammunition as he prepares for his last California election season.

California Correctional Peace Officers Association President Chuck Alexander plans to retire in December, leaving a position he’s held since 2015. He was the union’s vice president for a decade before becoming president.

He’ll be succeeded by CCPOA Vice President Kurt Stoetzl, at least until the union holds its convention next year.

Alexander said in a news release that we wanted to remain in his position through this fall’s election, when voters will choose a new governor.

“There’s a lot at stake for public safety and the 30,000 correctional officers and parole agents we represent, so we’ll be working aggressively to make our voice heard,” he said.

The union collected $9.3 million from members for its political action committee in the first half of this year, according to campaign finance date. It has $13.7 million on hand. The union raised a similar sum in 2015 when it weighed in on a pair of death penalty initiatives.

Alexander’s departure follows recent union elections that swept away longtime leaders of California Professional Firefighters and three of the top positions state government’s largest union, SEIU Local 1000.

