California state workers, Wes Venteicher wants to hear from you

The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau welcomes reporter Wes Venteicher, who will lead its popular state worker coverage. Venteicher joins The Bee after covering health care and politics for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and the Chicago Tribune.
As a health care reporter, Venteicher delved into how policy changes at the state and federal levels affect regular people. He tracked insurance prices under the Affordable Care Act and followed the progress of ACA programs to improve hospital safety. He exposed an Illinois Medicaid policy that kept life-saving drugs from hepatitis C patients and reported on a strategy two insurers used to deter HIV and AIDS patients from signing up for their health plans.
Venteicher also reported on local government and the environment in Montana, his home state. He wrote about Yellowstone National Park bison crowding school bus stops and climate change’s impacts on high-elevation wildlife.
He is not completely new to California, having interned at the Point Reyes Light in Marin County one summer a decade ago. He has a lot to learn about the state’s government and its workforce. You can reach him at 916-321-1410, email him at wventeicher@sacbee.com or reach out on Twitter @wesventeicher or @TheStateWorker.
Through February, you can even meet him in person. He wants to hear about what you do, how state policies and practices affect your work and how the state could do better. He’ll be at the Starbucks at the intersection of 10th and L streets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 29 to Feb. 26, and looks forward to chatting.
