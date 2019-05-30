The State Worker

The State Worker

Folsom prison inmate dies after fight; guards broke it up with pepper spray, grenade

Inmates in the main exercise yard at Folsom State prison in Folsom on Friday, November 17, 2017.
Inmates in the main exercise yard at Folsom State prison in Folsom on Friday, November 17, 2017. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee file

A California State Prison, Sacramento, inmate died after a fight with two other inmates Thursday afternoon in a Folsom exercise yard.

At about 2:16 p.m., correctional officers saw the victim fighting with inmates Joshua Kerr, 35; and Nicholas Mangelli, 28, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Officers used pepper spray and a blast grenade to break up the fight. They found the victim was stabbed with an inmate-made device. Life-saving measures performed on the victim’s trip to the prison’s Central Health Building were unsuccessful and he died at 2:34 p.m., according to the release.

The release doesn’t identify the victim but says he was 63 and serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Kerr, who was received from Orange County in 2015, is serving a 22-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with extra time for street gang activity and second-degree robbery, according to the release.

Mangelli, who was received from Sacramento County in 2014, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, the release said.

The high-security prison houses about 2,100 inmates, including long-term inmates and those with special mental health care and high-risk medical conditions.

  Comments  