California prison guards get a raise in tentative deal with Gavin Newsom’s administration

California state correctional officers would get a 3 percent raise under a tentative agreement the officers’ union has reached with the state.

The agreement, which still requires approval from union members and the Legislature, would last one year, expiring in July 2020, according to the tentative agreement posted to CalHR’s website Tuesday.

The 28,000-member California Correctional Peace Officers Association reached the tentative agreement after two months of official negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new bargaining team at CalHR.

A union spokeswoman declined to comment on the tentative agreement before a June 14 board meeting.

The proposed contract would cost the state $112 million in its first year, according to the tentative agreement. It includes minor increases to night and weekend pay, tweaks overtime calculations, increases the number of gender-restricted posts and promotes recruitment of females for female institutions, among other changes.

The CCPOA’s last agreement, also a year long, gave correctional officers a 5 percent raise, the largest the union had received since the recession.

Correctional officers who have completed training earn from about $53,000 to about $89,000 per year, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.