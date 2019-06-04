40 inmates riot at Northern California prison camp, injuring corrections staffer

Video: California prisoners serve time by fighting wildfires Approximately 4,000 inmate firefighters are manning the front lines against California's raging wildfires. Inmates in Cal Fire's program are risking their lives to work 24-hour shifts to save drought-stricken California while earning less than fiv Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Approximately 4,000 inmate firefighters are manning the front lines against California's raging wildfires. Inmates in Cal Fire's program are risking their lives to work 24-hour shifts to save drought-stricken California while earning less than fiv

About 40 inmates rioted at a California prison camp in Klamath Monday evening, injuring one staff member and three inmates, according to a Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Correctional staff at Alder Creek Conservation Camp issued multiple orders for rioters to stop fighting. When that didn’t work, officers used pepper spray and physical force, according to the release.

A correctional staff member was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the head and torso, and is now recovering at home, according to the release. Three inmates who were transferred to an outside hospital were treated for minor injuries and released.

Inmates who initiated the incident were sent to Pelican Bay State Prison and placed in administrative segregation, and CDCR notified its Inspector General’s Office, according to the release.

About 100 minimum-security inmates selected by corrections work at the camp, where they train to help fight wildland fires and undertake community service and conservation projects.