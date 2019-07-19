The State Worker
Two riots in two days at California prison involve 183 inmates
She was reprimanded for brawling on ‘Jailbirds.’ How former inmate feels about Netflix show
Thursday morning’s riot was the second in two days at Pleasant Valley State Prison, where 142 inmates rioted at noon Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The two riots, which were in different facilities at the prison, were unrelated, said Lt. Jose Benavides, a corrections department spokesman.
The corrections department published a news release Thursday afternoon saying a morning attack by three inmates on a fourth had escalated to a 41-inmate riot in the Facility B recreation yard. Correctional officers quelled the riot with chemical agents and two warning shots. Three inmates were injured, according to the release.
The Bee inquired about a Wednesday riot based on reader inquiries. Benavides said 142 inmates rioted at noon Wednesday at the Facility C recreation yard. The department did not publish a press release about the Wednesday riot.
Correctional officers quelled the incident with chemical agents, which Benavides said can include pepper spray and pepper powder dispensed in hand grenades.
Three inmates were transported out of the prison for medical care after sustaining puncture wounds and are in stable or fair condition, Benavides said. No correctional officers were injured, he said.
Comments