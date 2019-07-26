Inmate attacks correctional officer with weapon at Soledad state prison

In this Aug. 17, 2011, photo, correctional officers keep watch on inmates on the recreation yard at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. Associated Press file photo, 2011

An inmate with a record of violence in prison attacked a correctional officer Friday morning at a state prison facility in Soledad, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Micael Ellison, 36, attacked the officer with an inmate-made weapon at about 9:15 a.m. as the officer escorted him to his cell at Correctional Training Facility, according to the release.

The officer sustained cuts to his forehead, right thigh and left hand. He was treated at an outside hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

Other officers stopped the attack with physical force and pepper spray. Ellison was not injured.

Ellison has been serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a second-degree murder conviction out of Riverside County since 2004. He has been charged with the 2018 homicide of another inmate, according to the release. Since his incarceration, he has been convicted of possessing and manufacturing weapons and assaulting a prisoner with a deadly weapon, the release states.