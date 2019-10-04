California retirees voted in an expensive election at CalPERS. Here’s who won

The CalPERS building in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Bee file

Henry Jones will keep his seat on the CalPERS Board of Administration after defeating challenger J.J. Jelincic in an election that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in union spending.

Jones, a former school financial officer, defeated Jelincic, an outspoken critic of the retirement fund, in a 66 percent to 34 percent vote held over the last month, according to election results CalPERS released on Friday.

About 116,000 of the roughly 600,000 CalPERS retirees in the state voted, according to the results. Members voted online, by phone and by mail from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30.

Jones’ campaign benefited from heavy spending from unions, while Jelincic had support from the state’s biggest retired public employee organizations.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Union efforts to support Jones included a campaign mailer made to look as if were sent by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, when it was in fact funded by a political action committee formed by SEIU California.

The mailer included a copy of a letter Ma wrote urging Jelincic to drop out of the election based on an administrative judge’s 2011 finding there was merit to claims Jelincic had harassed three women when he was a CalPERS investment officer.

Jelincic served two terms on the CalPERS board in addition to working there.

Jones’ fourth four-year term begins in Jan. 16, according to the release.

The retiree seat is one of 13 on the California Public Employees’ Retirement System board, which sets investment policy and manages the fund’s investment staff. CalPERS, with about $380 billion in assets, is the nation’s largest public pension fund.