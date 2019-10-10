Man found masturbating in California tax building, raising security questions

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration adopted a new anti-nepotism policy on Oct. 27, 2017, after employees complained about the prevalence of family relationships among its 4,000 or so workers. AP file photo, 2014

A man was discovered masturbating in a women’s restroom in the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration building Wednesday, according to an email circulated among employees.

An employee discovered the man “sitting on the toilet ‘pleasuring’ himself” in the late afternoon, according to the email business taxes administrator Thomas Gates sent to employees Thursday morning.

The incident raises questions about security in the 450 N Street building housing the tax-collecting department, which has security guards, badge scanners and heavy glass partitions in its entryway.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Gates wrote.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man, who was wearing a San Francisco Giants baseball hat, isn’t an employee on the floor where he was found, according to the email.

The email said managers are filing an incident report and planning to review hallway video footage to try to identify the man.

A CDTFA spokeswoman said Thursday the agency was gathering information on the incident.