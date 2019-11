J.J. Jelincic, former CalPERS board member and investment officer, is pictured outside the CalPERS headquarters in this 2011 file photo. Sacramento Bee file photo, 2011

J.J. Jelincic, a candidate and past board member of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, lost an election for a seat on the CalPERS board in October.

Jelincic is calling for the election’s result to be overturned, citing what he says are violations of election procedures in a protest letter filed Nov. 4. Read the letter below.

J.J. Jelincic's letter calling on CalPERS to overturn election

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW