See the numbers: California state worker union membership dips amid pandemic

Membership rates for California state unions have dropped slightly amid the pandemic, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee of State Controller’s Office data.

Below is a table showing membership rates by bargaining unit and state union for three points in time: just after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, just before the coronavirus arrived in California and six months into the pandemic.