Will California extend extra sick and family leave for state workers? New law makes it optional

Extra paid time off for California state workers affected by the coronavirus runs out Thursday, but the state could extend the benefit expansion for another three months under new federal legislation.

Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the spring, giving most employees affected by the virus two weeks of paid sick leave and 10 weeks of family leave at two-thirds pay.

The California Department of Human Resources made the expanded leave available to most state workers, with exceptions for emergency responders and health care workers.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed legislation that extends some pieces of the federal government’s broad relief package. The expansions of sick leave and family leave are optional in the legislation. If employers choose, they can keep receiving tax credits to cover their costs through March 31, according to the legislation.

The state is reviewing the legislation, CalHR spokesman Jacob Roper said in an email Monday.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which the new legislation amends, applies to private employers with fewer than 500 employees and to certain public employers.

Employers didn’t find out until last Monday whether the leave expansion would be extended, according to an online post from law firm Husch Blackwell, which advises its clients on their COVID-19 responses.