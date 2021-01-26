Newsom honors CHP officer who risked his life to recover Sacramento’s Tara O’Sullivan

Gunshots rained down on the law enforcement officers who tried to recover fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan a year and a half ago.

They didn’t stop California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Panlilio and Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Nielsen from leaving the protection of an armored car that day in June 2019 in their bid to retrieve O’Sullivan.

For that act of selflessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra this week awarded Panlilo the state’s Public Safety Medal of Valor. It’s an honor that recognizes extraordinary efforts by California public safety personnel to protect others.

Panlilio was among eight law enforcement officers who received the medal at a ceremony this week. Newsom also awarded the state Military Department Medal of Valor to seven California National Guard citizen soldiers who repeatedly flew into harm’s way to rescue people stranded by the Creek Fire east of Fresno in September.

Panlilio’s recognition stems from a dark day for the Sacramento Police Department.

As he arrived at the scene of the shooting, Panlilo quickly assessed the situation: The shooter, who was elevated inside a barricaded home, used using cameras to monitor police activity and fired at anyone who tried to recover O’Sullivan, according to an account from the state.

“Despite the extreme danger, Officer Panlilio made the decision to leave his position of safety and join the effort to rescue Officer O’Sullivan. He entered an armored vehicle, which came under fire as it breached the backyard fence and was positioned between the gunman and Officer O’Sullivan,” Newsom’s office said.

Panlilio and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Nielsen then left their place of cover to retrieve O’Sullivan and carry her back into the armored vehicle. When the vehicle became disabled while trying to retreat, Panlilio carried O’Sullivan approximately 30 feet to a waiting police patrol vehicle, where she could be taken to the hospital.

“For his extraordinary bravery, heroism and courage in the face of imminent and personal life-threatening peril, Officer Panlilio’s actions were above and beyond the call of duty and exemplify the highest standards of a California public safety officer,” according to a statement from Newsom’s office.