California state worker pay database updated with 2020 wages, overtime

The Sacramento Bee’s state worker pay database has been updated with data from 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature reduced most state workers’ pay halfway through the year, when projections showed a budget deficit of $54 billion due to anticipated economic effects of the coronavirus.

The state instead ended up with a budget surplus for the year ahead, and Newsom has said his administration could restore state workers’ pay by July of this year.

Finance experts at the state’s two public employee pension systems, CalPERS and CalSTRS, remained the state’s top-paid employees, along with psychiatrists and doctors at state prisons.

About 239,000 people work for the state of California, including part-time employees, according to the State Controller’s Office. The Bee obtains pay figures from the Controller’s Office for civil service workers along with employees of the University of California and California State University systems.

Pay figures for 2020 were updated Monday for state civil service employees and for CSU employees. The University of California data has not yet been updated.