State worker pleads guilty in $2 million fraud scheme at California Office of AIDS

Schenelle M. Flores’s LinkedIn profile is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The state worker appeared Wednesday in a Zoom hearing in federal court in Sacramento after being charged with wire fraud in connection with her job at the state Office of AIDS. LinkedIn

A former manager in the state Office of AIDS pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in a case that prosecutors say involved bilking the state out of more than $2 million.

Schenelle M. Flores entered the plea during a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley in Sacramento just over a week after she was charged in the case, and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution and pay restitution of between $2 million to $3 million.

Prosecutors say in court papers that Flores took part in a scheme from December 2017 through November 2018 to “divert funds from the California Department of Public Health” along with others in Sacramento, Fresno and Orangevale, including one person who was an analyst at the Office of AIDS.

A health department spokeswoman said in a statement last week that CDPH cooperated in the federal probe, and that the case stemmed from an internal investigation launched after officials noticed “fiscal irregularities.”

Flores, 45, worked in the department for more than 26 years and later moved to the state’s Employment Development Department, according to Linkedin profiles and her statements in court Thursday.

Court documents say other unnamed individuals involved in the case included a person in Sacramento who purported to operate a consulting business and another who claimed to operate website services.

Two others individuals allegedly involved were the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of a Fresno company that had a CDPH contract to “provide services to the Office of AIDS, including distributing condoms and other harm reduction” supplies, court records say.

Those two individuals each earned salaries of $440,000 in 2018, court records say.

Flores could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although she could end up with between 97 and 121 months if she cooperates with further investigation.

Flores faces sentencing May 27.