Caltrans toll collectors could be out of work as Bay Area bridges move to digital payments

Motorists approach the toll plaza on the eastern span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on March 22, 2020. All tolls on Bay Area bridges will be electronic-only. AP

An estimated 250 Bay Area toll collectors won’t be coming back to their booths, after the California Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that several bridges would be moving to all-digital toll collection.

Caltrans plans to eliminate the positions at the end of July, according to spokesman Bart Ney.

So far, no toll collectors have been laid off.

State government has a process to find jobs for displaced workers, working to connect them with other open assignments.

“In the meantime, Caltrans is working in coordination with CalHR to assist them in finding other positions within the state either with Caltrans or other agencies,” said Caltrans Bay Area spokesman Bart Ney in an email.

The toll collectors first were removed from their booths in March 2020, due to concerns about COVID-19. Then, on Thursday, Caltrans announced that the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges all would be switching to electronic toll-collection.