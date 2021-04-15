SEIU Local 1000 vaccine clinic in Sacramento quickly booked up. Another could follow

A syringe is filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic earlier this year at Central High School in northeast Fresno. jwalker@fresnobee.com

California’s largest state employee union quickly booked the 1,350 vaccine appointments it offered through a pop-clinic starting Thursday in Sacramento.

SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker said she hopes to host more of the clinics.

The union worked with the state Human Resources Department to secure doses and with Burlingame-based genetic testing company Color Health to administer shots, Walker said Thursday.

State departments emailed Local 1000 employees with information on signing up for appointments, which were offered on a first-come, first-served basis at a clinic 1325 S St., according to a news release. The shots were also open to members of the general public.

Walker encouraged employees to get vaccinated.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it is not a train,” she said. “We are going to be able to move forward. Our kids are going back to school. We’re figuring out what our state work is going to look like in the future; and we’re doing that with a safe workforce.”

The clinic was listed as an option on the myturn.ca.gov website.

Walker, who has led the union representing 100,000 state workers since 2008, is up for re-election in May. She faces three challengers.