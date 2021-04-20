The State Worker

CalPERS expects criminal charges against ex-employee accused of defrauding retirees

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is a $380 billion public pension fund.
CalPERS attorneys expect criminal charges to be filed against a former employee accused of defrauding retirees, the retirement system’s lead attorney said Tuesday.

The retirement system accused Gloria Najera, 45, a former employee in the system’s Retirement Benefit Services Division, of diverting about $685,000 from 10 retirees’ accounts to pay her own debts. CalPERS filed a civil complaint against Najera in Sacramento County Superior Court on Friday.

The system notified the California Highway Patrol shortly after finding out about the alleged fraud, General Counsel Matt Jacobs told the CalPERS board.

Jacobs said CHP is investigating. He said the Attorney General’s Office “fully intends to charge the case.”

He shared the additional information after Board Member Margaret Brown said she had received a lot of emails and texts from people asking why Najera, who worked at CalPERS for 25 years, hasn’t been arrested.

“I think it’s a very strong criminal case, no question,” Jacobs said.

Neither the CHP nor the Attorney General’s Office immediately offered any more information.

Profile Image of Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher anchors The Bee’s popular State Worker coverage in the newspaper’s Capitol Bureau. He covers taxes, pensions, unions, state spending and California government. A Montana native, he reported on health care and politics in Chicago and Pittsburgh before joining The Bee in 2018.
