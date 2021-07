Richard Louis Brown stands in front of at SEIU Local 1000 before his swearing in as president of the organization on June 27, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

The newly elected president of California state government’s largest union needled his rivals on social media over the past year and laid out a campaign to take the organization out of state and local politics.

Here’s a look at some of SEIU Local 1000 President Richard Louis Brown’s messages on Twitter.

@TheStateWorker @gilduran76 @PatChristmas3 Unions are POLITICAL while the LABOR movement is about the people. Unions tell you “NO” it can’t be done while LABOR leaders tell you We Can Overcome by working together! Unions give up your money while LABOR Leaders protect your money! — Richard the Real 7437 (@RichardReal7437) June 1, 2021

@TheStateWorker @itslaura143 @PatChristmas3 @YvonneWalkerCA CANCEL CULTURE has BANNED me from their Facebook pages because my TRUTH TELLING about Local 1000’s STATUS QUO doesn't fit THEIR NARRATIVE of PESTILENCE of Political PURPLE pathetic PSYCHOLOGY of DEMAGOGUERY! pic.twitter.com/XiOwYUGCYd — Richard the Real 7437 (@RichardReal7437) March 9, 2021

⁦⁦@TheStateWorker⁩ ⁦@gilduran76⁩ ⁦@sacbee_news⁩ ⁦@SacBeeEditBoard⁩ Local 1000 uses their members’ money on POLITICS-This causes DIVISION! This money is NOT COPE MONEY that goes to the D.C. based political SEIU!Please see the picture below! pic.twitter.com/UqJ8XJ1gbk — Richard the Real 7437 (@RichardReal7437) June 5, 2021

I am NOT CRAZY-REDUCING DUES by 50% will NOT destroy our Union!

What has ALL the Local 1000 professionalism gotten U! Nothing is your answer! 50% REDUCTION in Dues is NOT CRAZY + 21% pay increase for everyone is NEEDED! — Richard the Real 7437 (@RichardReal7437) February 17, 2021