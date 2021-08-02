California prison union gives to Gavin Newsom’s recall defense as bonuses, raises take effect

Corcoran State Prison is shown in this undated Bee file photo. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

The union representing California’s prison guards cut a $1.75 million check to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall defense fund last week, kicking in support for the Democratic leader after the union’s new contract took effect.

It’s the single biggest donation to Newsom’s defense from a California state employee union.

Altogether, state worker unions have contributed $4.1 million to Newsom for the recall election with most of the money coming after the state lifted pay cuts it demanded from public employees early in the coronovirus pandemic.

The check from the prison guards, first reported by Rob Pyers of the non-partisan California Target Book, comes nearly a month after the California Correctional Peace Officers Association secured $5,000 COVID-19 bonuses for each of the workers it represents in addition to a raise.

So far, it is the only California state government union that has negotiated a COVID-19 bonus paid for with state funds.

Newsom and the correctional officers’ union have been at odds at times on the governor’s criminal justice initiatives over the past several years.

The union and Newsom were on opposite sides last year on Proposition 20, a ballot measure that would have rolled back several of California’s criminal sentencing reforms. CCPOA spent $2 million in support of the ballot measure, which Gov. Newsom opposed.

Through a spokesman, CCPOA president Glen Stailey did not respond to a request for comment. Other state labor leaders have said that even though their members were unhappy with the pay cuts Newsom and the Legislature imposed on them last year, a Republican in the Governor’s Office likely would be worse for them.

Several other California state government unions have contributed to Newsom’s recall defense.

▪ Professional Engineers in California Government has given $1 million to the campaign to stop the recall.

▪ SEIU Local 1000, the largest state worker union in California, also gave $1 million to fight the recall.

▪ The Union of American Physicians and Dentists, which represents many prison doctors, gave $150,000.

▪ The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 57, which represents state health care workers, gave $125,000.

▪ The union representing state attorneys and administrative law judges, known as CASE, gave $100,000.

▪ California State Retirees, an organization that advocates for former state government employees, also gave $100,000.