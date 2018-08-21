Orchard Supply Hardware stores everywhere are closing for good by the end of the year

Orchard Supply Hardware is closing all its stores by the end of the year, a spokeswoman for parent company Lowe’s said Tuesday.
Orchard’s 4,000 employees learned of the permanent shutdown Tuesday, Jackie Hartzell, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s, told The San Jose Mercury News.
Store liquidations are set to begin Thursday.
There are a total of seven Orchard stores in the central San Joaquin Valley, including off of Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno, North Figarden Drive in northwest Fresno, Champlain Drive in northeast Fresno, Kings Canyon Road in southeast Fresno and off Shaw Avenue in Clovis.
There are three stores in the Sacramento area. There are two stores in Modesto, one in Turlock, one in Manteca, and one in Sonora.
More details of the closures are expected to be released following Wednesday’s earnings call.
Orchard has had its share of financial difficulty in recent years.
In 2013, Orchard filed for bankruptcy protection in attempt to preserve its name while turning most of its stores to Lowe’s.
Orchard Supply Hardware was founded in 1931 San Jose, according to the company’s website.
