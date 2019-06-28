Neighbors say they were afraid of dog that killed 2-year-old California boy

Newman Police officers are on scene Thursday June 27, 2019 on the 1900 block of Pine street in Newman, Calif. where a child was killed by a dog. Courtesy of Mattos Newspapers-westsideconnect.com

Neighbors of the little boy who was killed by the family dog said the dog is very aggressive and even broke through a post on their shared fence a few weeks ago.

The 2-year-old boy was in the backyard of his home in the 1900 block of Pine Street at about 2 p.m. Thursday when he was attacked by the dog, a Mastiff/pit bull mix, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Josh Clayton.

He did not have any information about whether the boy was alone in the backyard and what the dog and boy were doing in the moments before the attack.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s grandmother said Friday that the family is not ready to talk about the attack.

On the Newman street where the family lived, a neighbor said the dog was aggressive, snapping through the fence the properties share. Alejandro Hernandez had to put up a board to repair the fence where the dog had pushed through a few weeks ago. He said the dog nearly bit his grandmother, Julia Hernandez, who said she was fearful of it.

Translating for his grandmother, Alejandro Hernandez said, “She always saw him playing with his (toy) car” in the front yard.

The dog was taken by Newman Animal Control to be quarantined and likely will be euthanized, Clayton said.





The Sheriff Department is assisting Newman Police in investigating the boy’s death.