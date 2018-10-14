PG&E cuts power in Wine Country to reduce wildfire risks, could turn off 70,000 foothills households

Nearly a year ago, extremely high winds, blisteringly dry conditions and parched vegetation came together on an otherwise quiet Sunday to spark what would become the most destructive wildfire in state history.

While the conclusive cause of the Tubbs Fire that swept through Santa Rosa on Oct. 8, 2017, has not been made, the state’s dominant utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, vowed that it would take a preemptive approach to protect lives and property when the forecast and conditions reached a dangerous level.

Sunday was the first real test of that new philosophy.

PG&E – the company that provides electricity for 5.3 million households in California – cut power to portions of Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties at 8:03 p.m. Earlier, it said it was prepared to de-energize power lines in nine counties along the Sierra foothills, including communities east of Sacramento, due to high fire risk.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The unprecedented action could leave as many as 87,000 households could be without electricity by morning, PG&E said. As of 8 p.m., only 17,483 were disconnected in the following areas:

Lake County: Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown





Napa County: Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena





Sonoma County: Unincorporated areas northeast of Santa Rosa





1. ⚠️ PG&E has de-energized power lines impacting 17,000 customers in Lake, Napa and Sonoma Counties due to high fire danger. Approximately 11,000 customers in Lake Co, 5,700 in Napa Co and 415 in Sonoma Co. No estimated time for power restoration... — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) October 15, 2018

Customers in the affected areas were notified directly, the company said, adding it urged ratepayers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts.

Other service areas that could be turned off through the night are:

Amador County: Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano

Butte County: Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville

Calaveras County: Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville

El Dorado County: Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges

Nevada County: Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

Placer County: Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar

Plumas County: La Porte

Sierra County: Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City

Sonoma County: Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa

Yuba County: Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley





Posts on social media indicated that some areas of Nevada County had received notices by text message and phone but still had power around 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the lines being powered down, PG&E spokeswoman Andrea Menniti said that the utility would turn off reclosers, devices that try to restore power automatically by sending pulses of electricity down failed lines.

“As a precautionary measure, we have disabled reclosing capabilities on all reclosers in the 12 counties impacted by high fire-threat,” she said.

PG&E said in a news release that it made its decision based on a number factors, including the Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service this weekend, and reports from its crews in the affected areas.

While the warning is effective through 11 p.m. Monday, the extremely low humidity from the weekend and forecast downslope winds coming from the east made for particularly dangerous conditions Sunday night, said Craig Shoemaker, a meterologist for the service at its Sacramento office.

“We’re expecting very strong winds tonight,” he said. “Normally at night, humidities increase and usually the temperatures drop, which tends to improve fire weather conditions, but the winds actually helped keep the temperatures warmer and the relative humidity higher. It kind of works together, especially with the downslope wind.”

Shoemaker said winds being pushed down the mountain to areas such as Placerville, Colfax and Jackson, as well as towns further north along the foothills including Oroville and Nevada City, were expected to be between 15 and 30 mph through the night, with some localized gusts reaching 55 mph.

“That’s why this is a particularly dangerous type of red flag condition,” he said. “The terrain over the foothills and mountains are so diverse, it’s really going to be localized areas near canyons that are going to have the strongest winds.”

Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism. Click here to start a digital-only subscription to The Sacramento Bee.

Because of the fire danger, Cal Fire has put personnel in place throughout the area to be ready in case a fire develops, said Deputy Chief Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.





“Engines are all staffed, aircraft are staffed, inmate crews are heavily staffed and can respond in moment’s notice,” he said Sunday night.

McLean stressed the need for residents of the foothills to be vigilant, regardless of whether their power is turned off, as fire season is still in full force.

The company said if power is cut, most service would be restored by Monday morning, but it cautioned that crews would be visually inspecting power lines before re-energizing certain areas.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and the communities we serve,” Pat Hogan, PG&E’s senior vice president of electric operations, said in a prepared statement. “We know how much our customers rely on electric service, and we have made the decision to turn off power as a last resort given the extreme fire danger conditions these communities are experiencing.

“PG&E has a plan. We want our customers to have plans, too.”

The company for years has resisted the idea of shutting off power lines during such windstorms, saying the public safety risks of putting communities in the dark was too high.

The new plan is to limit the danger posed by strong winds whipping electrical lines into trees or snapping them to the ground to ignite brush. That happened in at least 12 wildfires last October, according to Cal Fire. Officials in June blamed PG&E’s power and distribution lines, and the failure of its power poles, for fires in Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties.

On Tuesday, Cal Fire blamed PG&E for another fire, saying the Cascade Fire that killed four in Yuba County in October was caused by “sagging power lines” owned by the utility.

In March, stung by accusations that its equipment caused those October fires, the company said it would work with community and emergency officials and cut the juice as part of a multipronged initiative to tamp down wildfire risks, including trimming trees and vegetation adjacent to transmission wires more aggressively.

With insurance claims exceeding $9.4 billion, the October fires that killed 44 people were the most expensive in California’s history. PG&E Corp., the utility’s parent, has already told investors that it expects claims from last October’s fires to easily exceed $2.5 billion.

The agency has yet to provide a report on the Tubbs Fire, which destroyed more than 5,600 structures and killed 22 people.

“We really view this as a last resort,” Hogan said in March. “It’s one public safety risk vs. another. We’re very cognizant that when we shut off the power, that creates a whole set of safety risks. You potentially impact hospitals, fire stations, police stations, traffic lights go out, garages don’t open.”

Cutting off electricity when fire risks flare up has been controversial, as when San Diego Gas & Electric Co. shut off power to 19,000 customers for about four days in December as a precaution during the wind-blown Southern California wildfire. The fires never reached the area covered by the blackout, and a county supervisor named Dianne Jacob demanded a state investigation, saying the decision “left residents in even more danger.”

For PG&E, however, Hogan said “there are going to be times where the conditions on the ground are so extreme, that the potential for ignition, and the potential for spread if there was an ignition, is so high that we’re going to de-energize those lines.”