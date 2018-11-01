Bullet-train foes lose another round in court fight against construction in the Valley

California’s embattled high-speed rail project has survived yet another major legal challenge after a judge in Sacramento rejected claims by opponents over the use of state bonds to finance construction of the project.
Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi issued his ruling on Wednesday denying a motion by Hanford-area walnut farmer John Tos, the Kings County Board of Supervisors and other opponents to block the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s use of Proposition 1A bond funds for the project.
It’s the second time that litigation over the project’s compliance with Proposition 1A, a $9.9 billion bond measure approved by voters in 2008, has been decided in favor of the rail authority.
Tos’ first lawsuit in 2012 directly challenged whether the rail project could meet the requirements of the bond measure – including provisions that trains be capable of making a nonstop trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles in two hours 40 minutes, that the system could not realistically operate without a subsidy of taxpayer funds, and that the system was substantially different than what voters approved in 2008.
The latest case took a different approach, instead asking a judge to invalidate Assembly Bill 1889, a 2016 bill that deemed that Proposition 1A funds could be used for construction of a “usable segment” of the rail route that is “suitable and ready for high-speed train operation,” such as construction now underway on about 120 miles of the line in Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.
Attorneys for Tos and Kings County argued that AB 1889 was unconstitutional because it authorized the use of bond funds and effectively changed the definition of the rail project from what voters approved.
In his 10-page ruling, Sueyoshi said that “nothing in the documentation that was before the voters at the time of consideration of Proposition 1A clearly prohibits or contradicts the language of AB 1889,” and added that “it cannot be concluded that AB 1889 ‘clearly, positively and unmistakably’ violates voter intent” to render it unconstitutional.
“The court finds (Tos, Kings County and other rail opponents) have failed to demonstrate sufficiently a constitutional violation,” the judge added in a footnote.
Stuart Flashman, an Oakland attorney who argued the case in a hearing before Sueyoshi on Friday in Sacramento, said the ruling “is very disappointing and frustrating.” He said that he and his co-counsel, attorney Michael Brady of Redwood City, will need to talk to their clients before making any decisions about an appeal or possible other steps.
This story will be updated.
Comments