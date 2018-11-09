Hwy. 101 closed north of L.A. as second wildfire burns toward Malibu

San Luis Obispo County residents traveling south on Friday into Ventura County and Los Angeles should use caution and be prepared for delays and detours caused by two wildfires that have closed parts of Highway 101 and prompted evacuations.

The Hill Fire, which was reported in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley at about 2 p.m. Thursday, quickly charred thousands of acres and jumped Highway 101, which was closed in the area overnight, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Highway 101 is now open in both directions in Ventura County, but is closed farther south in Los Angeles County due to the Woolsey Fire burning near the border between the two counties.

That fire — which ignited in Woolsey Canyon east of Simi Valley on Thursday — was burning toward Malibu on Friday.

Drivers heading south to Los Angeles will encounter closures on both sides of Highway 101 from Reyes Adobe Road in Agoura Hills to Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, according to Caltrans District 7.

Travelers could continue to connect to Highway 118 through Simi Valley and then on to Highway 5. Highway 126, which intersects with Highway 101 in Ventura, provides another connection to Highway 5.

Those who continue on Highway 101 could also take Highway 23 south to connect with the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, which remains open for the time being. But conditions there could change rapidly as the fire moves toward the coast.

Battling the Hill and Woolsey Fires

The Camarillo-area fire, dubbed the Hill Fire, was fed by 25- to 30-mph winds that pushed flames across Highway 101 and toward Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County Firespokesman Mike Lindbery said Thursday night.

Point Mugu Naval Air Station and a communications array on Laguna Peak were in the fire’s path, he added.

The Ventura County Fire Department on Friday morning estimated that the blaze had burned 6,100 acres, a smaller number than a Thursday afternoon estimate of 8,000 to 10,000 acres.

About 15,000 residents have been evacuated, and 437 structures remain threatened, according to a Friday morning update.

Firefighters from Ventura and Los Angeles counties also continue to battle the Woolsey Fire under a unified command as it burns toward the coast.

The fire has burned about 10,000 acres, according to officials, and at least 75,000 residents in both counties have been evacuated.

The entire city of Malibu was ordered to evacuate Friday morning as well as surrounding areas south of Highway 101, the entire community of Oak Park and sections of Thousand Oaks, according to a Ventura County incident webpage.

Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that intense winds fueled the fire overnight, leading it to jump 101.

Additional information is available at the Ventura County emergency page, www.VCEmergency.com, or by calling 805-465-6650 for updates on road closures, evacuation perimeters and shelters.

Follow Caltrans District 7 on Twitter for continuing updates on road closures.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton contributed reporting to this story.