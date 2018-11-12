Former police captain shot and killed by officer in northeast Fresno

A former Fresno police captain was fatally shot by an officer in northeast Fresno on Monday.
Chief Jerry Dyer appeared shaken as he addressed the media and identified the victim as Marty West, who had a 32-year career in the department before leaving in 2007 to become the chief of police in Oakdale.
The shooting occurred near Moody and Colfax avenues near the major intersection of North Friant Road and Audubon Drive.
Police received a call at 11:30 a.m. from a woman at a home who feared a man in the home with a history of recent mental health issues might try to kill himself, Dyer said.
A veteran officer and a trainee responded. When the door opened, they saw blood on the floor and a man with a knife with a 12-inch blade coming at them, Dyer said.
The veteran fired his Taser, but the prong hit West’s belt and did not stop him. West kept advancing and the officer fired twice, killing West, said Dyer, who added he had watched the body cam video from the incident.
“These officers had absolutely no other choice but to not only use the Taser, but when the Taser failed to utilize the firearm,” Dyer said.
Dyer said West, 63, was a friend and family member — his own uncle and West’s father were brothers.
“I lost a friend and a family member; he’ll be missed,” Dyer said.
Before police arrived, West had cut himself on the left side of his neck, Dyer said.
“Unfortunately Marty has been struggling here for the last several months with some mental health issues,” Dyer said.
The family had removed all firearms from the house, Dyer said.
“It’s hard to understand, hard to wrap our arms around right now,” Dyer said.
West was chief of police in Oakdale for five years before retiring in March 2012, according to Modesto Bee archives.
According to Fresno Bee archives, West’s career in Fresno started when he was 19 and included stints as patrol officer, field training officer and night shift detective.
In 1980, he was promoted to sergeant and was a field supervisor and internal affairs investigator. In 1986, he became a lieutenant and helped the department develop the problem-oriented policing concept, in which officers develop crime-fighting solutions in neighborhoods where there are a lot of service calls.
He became captain in 1994, commanding the Northeast and Central districts and created the Citizens on Patrol Program and the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) team.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
