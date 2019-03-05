California

Photographer captures incredible images of lightning storm on Central Coast

By Kaytlyn Leslie

March 05, 2019 08:50 PM

Now that’s a flash.

Santa Barbara County fire public information officer Mike Eliason captured some dramatic footage of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening, as much of the Central Coast was pounded with rain.

Eliason took the shots, showing multiple bolts of lightning dramatically lighting up the city, from Strearns Wharf, according to a tweet.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo County, hundreds were without power while the heavy storm swept through the area. San Luis Obispo County residents also saw their own lightning shows for much of the night.

sb lightning 1.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason captured some dramatic footage of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening.
Mike Eliason

sb lightning 2.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason captured some dramatic footage of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening.
Miek Eliason

sb lightning 3.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason captured some dramatic footage of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening.
Mike Eliason

Kaytlyn Leslie

Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.

