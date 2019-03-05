Photographer captures incredible images of lightning storm on Central Coast

Now that’s a flash.

Santa Barbara County fire public information officer Mike Eliason captured some dramatic footage of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening, as much of the Central Coast was pounded with rain.

Eliason took the shots, showing multiple bolts of lightning dramatically lighting up the city, from Strearns Wharf, according to a tweet.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo County, hundreds were without power while the heavy storm swept through the area. San Luis Obispo County residents also saw their own lightning shows for much of the night.

