Where to see California’s wildflower super blooms — from SLO County to San Diego

Carpets of colorful wildflowers are beginning to blossom across California as hopes grow for a spring full of super blooms.

From San Diego County to the Central Coast, flower-watchers have been eagerly anticipating this season’s bloom, which is predicted to be particularly good, thanks to the winter’s above-average rainfall.

Already, pastel portraits are decorating Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and Lake Elsinore, where visitors have flocked to capture their perfect pictures among the blossoms.

Wildflowers have also started to appear at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in eastern San Luis Obispo County, although recent cold weather has delayed the mid-state bloom a bit, according to the Wild Flower Hotline, which provides weekly updates throughout the spring for spots across Southern California.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The hotline is run by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants.

Goldfields and hillside daisies have brought shades of yellow to the Central Coast, and a smattering of baby blue eyes can also be found at the popular viewing fields along Shell Creek Road off Highway 58.

But the best is still yet to come, said David Chipping, president of Friends of the Carrizo Plain, a nonprofit that supports conservation efforts in the area. It’s still early in the season for the best display, he said.

“All we know is, it’s looking good,” Chipping said.

Statewide wildflower blooms

The best displays are currently occurring in the warmer Southern California locations. Here’s a look at some of the prime spots:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park: Wildflowers have already been putting on a show at the park east of San Diego.

Sand verbena, Arizona lupine, desert dandelion, browneyes and desert sunflower are all visible in the park, according to the Wild Flower Hotline.

Walker Canyon: Located near Lake Elsinore just south of Los Angeles, the canyon’s rolling hills are filled with wildflowers, especially California poppies.

Visitors have been flocking to the area to take photos in the orange fields, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve: Located a bit farther north near Lancaster, Antelope Valley needs a bit more sun before its bloom really gets underway.

But forget-me-nots, fiddleneck, phlox and fringe pod have all begun to make an appearance, according to the Wild Flower Hotline.

For more information on the state’s super blooms, visit the Theodore Payne Foundation’s website at theodorepayne.org/learn/wildflower-hotline or call the Carrizo Plain National Monument Visitor Center from Thursday to Sunday at 805-475-2035.

On Twitter and Instragram, follow the hashtag #TracktheBloom for the latest wildflower bloom updates and photos.