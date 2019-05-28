Fresno Grizzlies apologize for video that equates Rep. Ocasio-Cortez with Kim, Castro

‘This is not an elitist issue,’ AOC claps back at Green New Deal critics Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave a passionate defense of the Green New Deal after Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) mocked the effort as nothing more than an elitist fantasy during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on March 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave a passionate defense of the Green New Deal after Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) mocked the effort as nothing more than an elitist fantasy during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on March 26, 2019.

The Fresno Grizzlies have apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a scoreboard video shown during Monday night’s doubleheader that appeared to equate her with Kim Jong-un and Fidel Castro.

The video was 3 1/2 minutes long, called a “Memorial Day Tribute - We Are Americans.”

It’s mostly filled with patriotic-themed images.

But at about three minutes, it shows an image of an Antifa member. Then Kim, the North Korean leader. Then Ocasio-Cortez, then Castro, the late Cuban leader.

The Grizzlies, the Triple-A minor-league affiliate of the Washington Nationals, apologized in a statement:

“We are aware of the problem with the Memorial Day tribute video shown in the ballpark between games of Monday’s doubleheader.

“A pre-produced video from outside our front office was selected; unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion.

“We apologize to our fans and to our community for the error and for not properly vetting the video. We also apologize to those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”