Update: Rock Fire has burned more than 1,000 acres west of Patterson

Update: As of 7:07 a.m., Cal Fire is reporting the Rock Fire is at 1,000 acres with 15 percent containment. “Firefighters are continuing to make progress containing the fire,” a Tweet, sent out at 7:07 a.m. by Cal Fire, read. Del Puerto Canyon Road, which is south of the fire, remains closed. The Rock Fire appears to be well north of the Diablo Grande housing development.

Update: As of 6:05 a.m., Cal Fire is reporting the fire is at 750 acres. It offers no figure on containment. The California Highway Patrol is reporting that aircraft are joining the fight this morning. The CHP also reports that according to the Stanislaus County Fire Protection District said Del Puerto Canyon is closed at Diablo Grande to Frank Raines Park, and that officials at incident command say the fire probably will be burning until Saturday.

Original story: A brush fire west of Patterson broke out Tuesday night, scorching more than 500 acres over night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire agency Tweeted at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday that it is making progress on the Rock Fire at Del Puerto Canyon Road, which started at about 8 p.m., according to the Patterson Irrigator.

My old classmate Julio DeLa Rosa sent me these images of my hometown of Patterson and the #RockFire that started near Eagle (Graffiti) Rock 2.5 miles up Del Puerto Canyon in the West Stanislaus hills of the Central Valley. Sad to see so many sacred native Yokuts sites ablaze. pic.twitter.com/M24m716wo4 — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) June 26, 2019

The agency reported that Del Puerto Canyon Road in west Stanislaus County is closed.

Firefighters were met with windy conditions Tuesday night, when Cal Fire initially estimated that about 30 acres had been burned. Winds in the forecast Wednesday are expected to reach about 13 mph in Patterson, according to the National Weather Service.

New Incident: #RockFire off Del Puerto Canyon Rd, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County is 30 acres. https://t.co/AgdVR8YFNX pic.twitter.com/4udhUzXXwr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2019

#Rockfire [update] at Del Puerto Canyon Road west of Patterson (Stanislaus County) is over 500 acres. Firefighters are continuing make progress containing the fire. Del Puerto Canyon Road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/WtDpGjuTwL — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 26, 2019