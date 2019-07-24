Gov. Gavin Newsom stops in Fresno County, signs safe drinking water bill

Watch ‘water strike’ launch at state Capitol California residents affected by unsafe drinking water joined advocates and local leaders to launch a symbolic “water strike” at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, calling attention to the urgent need for a solution to the clean water crisis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California residents affected by unsafe drinking water joined advocates and local leaders to launch a symbolic “water strike” at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, calling attention to the urgent need for a solution to the clean water crisis.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund bill in the tiny Fresno County community of Tombstone Territory, where residents rely on bottled water because the water from their private wells is contaminated.

Starting next year, Senate Bill 200 will provide $130 million annually to clean up drinking water in California communities like Tombstone that lack access to safe water.

Newsom originally tried to raise the money through a tax on water bills. But after negotiations with lawmakers, he settled on using funds from the state’s greenhouse gas reduction program, instead.

That program, known as Cap and Trade, charges companies that pollute and is supposed to generate revenue to reduce carbon emissions. The Newsom administration justified using the money for drinking water by arguing transporting bottled water causes carbon emissions.

“In these communities where there isn’t access to safe drinking water, you’re often bringing in bottled water, you’re trucking in water that’s safe to drink, and all of these have emissions impacts,” Newsom representative Vivek Viswanathan told a group of lawmakers during a meeting about the state budget in June.

“We believe these investments not only help those communities by giving them safe drinking water but also fulfill the goals of the Cap and Trade program.”

It’s a key part of the deal Newsom struck with lawmakers last month to pass the state budget. It will provide funding for clean drinking water through 2030.

Tombstone Territory, about one mile south of Sanger, is a four-block rural community with nearly 40 homes, all on domestic wells. Recent tests show the presence of nitrate, 1,2,3, trichloropropane (TCP) and coliform, all above the maximum contaminant level, according to advocates with Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability who have been working with Tombstone residents for about three years.

The community of Tombstone already is slated to receive about $1 million to connect to Sanger’s water system, thanks in part to state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, who secured $15 million in one-time funding from the state budget for safe and clean drinking water in vulnerable San Joaquin Valley communities.

Money from SB 200 for Tombstone would cover costs for additional well testing, consolidation with Sanger’s water system and potential operation and maintenance costs.

This story will be updated.

Sacramento Bee reporter Sophia Bollag contributed to this report.