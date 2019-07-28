Shooting reported at Gilroy Garlic Festival with multiple victims

How to survive an active shooter Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday following reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Christmas Hill Park, where the event was winding down its third and final day, NBC Bay Area reported.

Few details are available from official sources.

At least one bystander thought the gunshots were fireworks, until she saw several people with injuries, the Mercury News reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” 13-year-old Evenny Reyes, to the Mercury News.

“There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

This is a developing story.