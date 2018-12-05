Sacramento marijuana lab forfeits license after discovering director forged test results

A Sacramento marijuana testing lab says it has surrendered its license after a state inspection found it was failing to correctly test for 22 different pesticides.

Sequoia Analytical Labs said in a statement posted to its Instagram page that the Bureau of Cannabis Control inspection took place Nov. 27. The statement says those pesticides weren’t being tested properly “due to a faulty instrument.”

“It was further discovered that the Lab Director knew about this and was secretly falsifying the results in order to issue COA’s (certificates of analysis) from July 1 to November 27,” the statement continued. “This Lab Director has been terminated and a highly-qualified replacement has been hired. “

Sequoia says in the social media post that it voluntarily surrendered its BCC license and that management are “hard at work making the need changes to the instruments” with hopes of getting it reinstated Jan. 1.

The Bee’s requests to Sequoia management for comment Wednesday were not immediately returned.

BCC spokesman Alex Traverso said in an email Wednesday that the bureau had no comment at the time regarding Sequoia, but provided a link to the lab’s official statement on Instagram.

Sequoia Analytical Labs did not appear on the marijuana bureau’s comprehensive list of licensed testing laboratories or on a separate database of expired, canceled and revoked licenses Wednesday, nor was last week’s inspection mentioned in the bureau’s weekly report.

The Instagram account has been made private, but the full post can be seen on the lab’s official website.