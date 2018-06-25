Northern California wildfires: Where they are, how much has burned, map

A rash of fires that broke out amid high winds and hot weather continued to burn across Northern California on Monday, with fire crews working through the night to try to contain the blazes.

Here is a roundup of the latest fire information:

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

What's happened: Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency because of the blaze, which has destroyed 22 structures and threatened 600 more. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved two Fire Management Assistant Grants for the state of California to fight the Pawnee fire and the Creek fires, according to a tweet made by the official FEMA Region 9 Twitter account. At least 237 firefighters were continuing firefighting efforts Monday, using seven dozers and two helicopters, according to Cal Fire. New Long Valley Road and Old Long Valley Road are closed at Highway 20. Additional resources were on their way to the fire Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Size: 8,200 acres, as of 11:34 a.m. Monday. Cal Fire estimates that 300 of those acres are in the Mendocino National Forest.

Containment: 0 percent, as of 11:34 a.m. Monday

Evacuation updates: A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for the community of Spring Valley, which has a population of 845 people. Lower Lake High School near Highway 53 has opened as an evacuation shelter, and animal staging is available at the Social Service Center on Anderson Ranch Parkway.

Lane Fire





Where: Tehama County, off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek





What's happened: Firefighters have continued to build containment lines around the fire, which threatens 200 structures, but steep terrain and hot weather have made firefighting difficult, Cal Fire said. More than 1,100 firefighters were battling the blaze Monday, along with six helicopters and 13 dozers to reinforce containment and suppress the flames.

Size: 3,000 acres, as of 12:12 p.m. Monday

Containment: 20 percent, as of 12:12 p.m. Monday

Evacuation updates: The communities of Ponderosa Sky Ranch and Paynes Creek have been issued an evacuation warning, which was reduced from an evacuation order. An evacuation center is open at the Red Bluff Community Center, and animals can be taken to Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.

Stoll Fire





Where: Tehama County, Stoll Road and Baker Road, west of Red Bluff

What's happened: Fire crews checked the forward spread of the fire and continue to "make good progress," Cal Fire said.





Size: 300 acres, as of 7:54 a.m. Monday

Containment: 60 percent, as of 7:54 a.m. Monday

Evacuation Instructions: Residents of Baker, Paskenta, Wilder and Stoll roads were evacuated after the fire started Saturday, but some evacuees were returning to their homes Monday morning, Cal Fire said. Red Bluff Community Center is serving as an evacuation center, the Red Cross said in a press release Sunday.

Creek Fire

Where: Shasta County, Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding

What's Happened: Three strike teams consisting of crews from the city of Sacramento, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Folsom, Cosumnes, West Sacramento and Sutter County were also sent to assist in containing the Creek and Bascom Fires, said Capt. Chris Vestal, Metro Fire spokesperson. Two of the strike teams were type III, which are specifically used to fight vegetation fires, and the other was type I, which specializes in structural fires, Vestal said. Each strike team typically consists of five engines with four crew members per engine, a strike team leader and a strike team leader trainee, Vestal said.

Size: 1,300 acres, as of 6:54 a.m. Monday

Containment: 30 percent, as of 6:54 a.m. Monday

Evacuation Updates: Clover Marie Lane, Willow Springs Road, Pine Meadows Place, Diana Way, Clover Lorrie Lane, Heavenly Valley Lane, Zandell Road, Renee Court and Peach Tree Lane were all evacuation zones as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The West Valley High School Cafeteria was serving as an evacuation center Monday morning, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Department. Check the Shasta County Sheriff's Twitter account for the latest information.

Bascom Fire





Where: Shasta County, off Bascom Road and Highway 44, in Millville

Size: 328 acres, as of 6:58 a.m. Monday

Containment: 90 percent, as of 6:58 a.m. Monday

Evacuation updates: No evacuation orders have been released by Cal Fire.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there were no orders to send more personnel from the Sacramento region to the fires, Vestal said.

Flat Fire

Where: Tuolumne County, Highway 49 and Marshes Flat Road, in the community of Moccasin

What's Happened: Cal Fire said the spread of the fire had been stopped and it no longer threatened any structures. Highway 59 is closed to through traffic at Highway 20 through Monday, according to The Modesto Bee.

Size: 163 acres, as of 5:51 p.m. Monday

Containment: 65 percent, as of 5:53 p.m. Monday

Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon and lifted at 8 p.m that same day.

Horse Fire

Where: Calaveras County, Horsehoe Road and Stagecoach Drive, near Copperopolis

Size: 80 acres, as of 5:52 p.m. Monday

Containment: 95 percent, as of 5:52 p.m. Monday

Evacuations Update: All evacuation orders for the Horse Fire have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

