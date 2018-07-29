Carr Fire heads west, surges into Trinity County

The Carr Fire continued turning west early Sunday, burning the western flanks of Shasta County while easing the immediate threat to the embattled city of Redding.

The deadly blaze, which had chewed through 89,000 acres as of early Sunday, began surging into Trinity County. The tiny Trinity County community of Lewiston, with a population of about 1,100, was evacuated late Saturday.

“It is crazy to think that just a few days ago the south side of (Highway) 299 was practically untouched,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Hickson in a Facebook Live post as he stood early Sunday at the Buckhorn Summit near the Shasta-Trinity border. “Now driving up it is glowing bright red on both sides of 299.”

Just a few hours later, powerful, swirling winds blew clouds of smoke and embers across 299 just below the summit, west of Whiskeytown Lake, where the fire erupted. The visibility was so poor, two Sacramento Bee journalists were forced to turn around and head back toward Redding.

Cal Fire officials said evacuation orders remained in place for the 38,000 Redding residents who fled their homes late Thursday and early Friday. Although winds were calm and the city seemed to be out of any additional danger, “we can’t be complacent,” Deputy Chief Scott McLean said at a morning briefing.

Nevertheless, it was clear that the situation was improving in Redding. “Things are looking so much better in western Redding,” said Cal Fire division chief Chris Anthony. “We’re really working hard in buckling those areas up today.”

Cal Fire said the fire was 5 percent contained. The agency said 515 buildings had been burned down, but that count was expected to rise significantly when officials can make a more detailed count.

The official death toll remains five, including Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her two great-grandchildren, Emily 4, and James, 5. The fire has also claimed Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke, 37, and private bulldozer operator Don Ray Smith, 81.

Temperatures in Redding were anticipated to decrease slightly Sunday, with a high of 106 degrees projected. Winds, which have contributed to the fire’s erratic behavior, were expected to range from 3 to 9 mph.

