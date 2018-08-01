Carr Fire now 6th most destructive in California history. More than 1,000 homes gone

The Carr Fire near Redding is now the sixth most destructive blaze in California history, having burned 115,538 acres — more than 180 square miles — destroyed 1,018 homes and killed at least six people.

The wildfire that erupted July 23 near Whiskeytown in Shasta County was only 35 percent contained as of Wednesday morning and still threatened more than 2,500 structures as it continued to burn west into Trinity County.

“The western edge of the fire continued to challenge crews (Tuesday) evening,” Cal Fire said in its latest update. “Steep terrain, erratic winds and previously unburned fuels are contributing to spot fire potential.”

More than 4,100 firefighting personnel, 366 engines and 17 helicopters are fighting the blaze, which has now burned an area three times the size of Redding’s city limits.

Despite its size, firefighters have managed over the past several days to halt its advance toward Redding, where the fire jumped the Sacramento River last Thursday night and roared into subdivisions on the western edge of town.

One firefighter, a bulldozer driver, a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were killed, as well as another adult who had refused to evacuate, authorities say. Three people are still missing.

Cal Fire says the blaze was started by the “mechanical failure” of a vehicle but has not released further details.

The most destructive fire in state history was last October’s Tubbs Fire in Sonoma, which destroyed 5,636 structures and killed 22 people as it roared through 36,807 acres.