Sunday brings respite as Camp Fire slows advance, crews focus on lives and structures

The Camp Fire in Butte County has slowed its furious pace, growing by 4,000 acres Saturday night amid “moderate to extreme” conditions fueled by gusting winds.

Containment increased from 20 to 25 percent overnight and the cities of Oroville and Chico escaped damage.

Fire officials said in their morning briefing at the Silver Dollar Fair Ground in Chico that the primary goal for Sunday was to keep cutting fire lines around the 109,000-acre blaze, warning that dry conditions and heavy winds could still pose dangers. Fire officials said they planned for firefighting aircraft to begin aggressively pounding the blaze from the air as conditions permit flying.

At the briefing, fire commanders described the fire jumping the Feather River at one point Saturday night on the eastern edge of the fire line, and said crews had to protect homes in a rural area northeast of Oroville.

Firefighters said their goal on Sunday was to continue mopping up the fire and reducing hazards in the towns of Magalia and Paradise. Officials said those areas were the focus of efforts because they remain the most densely populated, and crews are attempting to save lives and structures.

The toll of dead from the Camp Fire jumped to 23 Saturday as more remains were discovered in Paradise and surrounding areas. Many of those victims were found inside cars, apparently unable to outrun the fire.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a Saturday night community meeting in Chico that his office has taken about 120 missing persons reports. About 50 of those remain open. Honea said many people reported missing have been located by deputies at shelters and evacuation centers.

The Camp Fire is now the third most deadly fire in California history, and the most destructive fire measured by damage to structures. Nearly 6,500 homes are reported destroyed in Paradise.

On Saturday, firefighters warned that winds could push the fire toward Oroville, but the powerful gusts firefighters feared didn’t materialize in the lower elevations, said Robert Baruffaldi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

However, gusts across ridge tops at higher elevations approached nearly 50 mph overnight, Baruffaldi said.

Gusts of up to 15 mph are possible in and around towns such as Chico and Oroville Sunday morning, but Baruffaldi said the winds should calm by the afternoon.