Woolsey Fire death toll rises to 3 after body is found in burned-out home

A third body has been found in the ashes of the Woolsey Fire as the blaze rages on for a seventh day, according to NBC 4.

Authorities found the body Tuesday in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road in Agoura Hills, in a home that had been burned by wildfire, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press that the discovery was “an apparent fire-related death.”

Additional information regarding the deceased person was not immediately available, and authorities were on their way to recover the remains on Wednesday morning, spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told the Ventura County Star.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The death toll for the Southern California blaze is now up to three. Two other people were found dead last week inside a burned-out car in Malibu. They have not been identified.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has scorched 97,620 acres and is 47 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has destroyed an estimated 483 structures, but damage assessments are only 22 percent complete, Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Ana winds, which helped fan the flames, are predicted to die down on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby noted during a Tuesday morning news conference that authorities are preparing for onshore winds Thursday and Friday that could shift wind direction, and rain in the forecast next week “could potentially create concerns for mudflows.”

At one point, as many as 250,000 people were evacuated, though authorities have begun lifting evacuations, according to the Associated Press. More than 80 percent of land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area was destroyed by fire, the Associated Press reported.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen warned that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“We still have some incredibly tough conditions ahead of us,” he said. “Please remain vigilant.”