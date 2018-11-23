‘So far, so good’ — Camp Fire area escapes debris flows, but more rain is on the way

A Thanksgiving rainstorm hasn’t brought dangerous debris flows to the Camp Fire burn zone, but officials said the heaviest rains were expected in the Paradise and Chico areas later Friday.

Even though the storm was expected to peter out sometime Saturday, “the heaviest band of rain, especially in the Chico area and the Camp Fire area, is going to be moving through between 1 and 5 o’clock this afternoon,” said Craig Shoemaker, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Shoemaker said Northern California can expect dry weather Sunday and Monday, “and then it’s going to get active again,” with significant rain and snow expected.

While the rain has put out much of what was still burning in the Paradise area — the Camp Fire was 95 percent contained, and air quality in the region was now listed as “good” — officials have been on high alert for potentially dangerous debris flows of the type that killed 21 people in Montecito in January following the Thomas Fire.

Search and rescue team search for victims of the Camp Fire at the Skyway Villa Mobile Home Park in Paradise. Heavy rains could hinder additional searches. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

In addition, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea has said he’s worried the rains could hinder or endanger the hundreds of rescue workers still searching for human remains. At least 84 people were killed in the fire.

Kelly Huston, deputy director at the state Office of Emergency Services, said Cal Fire crews have been taking preventive measures, such as installing sandbags and “waddle” — long tubes of straw-like materials — to reduce erosion.

“So far, so good,” Huston said.

Shoemaker said the Chico-Paradise area had received 2 to 4 inches of rain so far. The Sacramento area has gotten just under 1 inch.

He said some of the Sierra ski resorts received as much as 2 feet of snow, although Friday’s temperatures turned warmer and the snow elevations started falling. Many spots, such as Blue Canyon, were now getting rain instead of snow Friday morning. He said the upcoming storm forecast for Tuesday should bring considerably more snow than the current storm.