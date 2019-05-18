Fire at Loaves & Fishes shelter displaces 14 women, leaves extensive damage

A fire Saturday afternoon at Loaves & Fishes’ Maryhouse homeless shelter in downtown Sacramento left extensive damage to the building and displaced 14 women, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

There were no injuries, but extensive damage was left in the kitchen area, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade. Investigators are looking into the situation, though the incident is believed to be a cooking fire, Wade said.

The 14 women relocating will do so without assistance from outside agencies, Wade said.