Get down and dirty with workers repairing Oroville Dam spillway in this night shift video

As work continues through the night on the Lake Oroville main spillway, multiple crews place, test, and finish concrete for one of the project’s structural slabs. The state Department of Water published this video work progress on September 24, 2018.
